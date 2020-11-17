Shannon Sharpe on James Harden denying historic contract with Rockets to focus on joining Nets | UNDISPUTED

Global  
 

Shannon Sharpe on James Harden denying historic contract with Rockets to focus on joining Nets

FOX Sports Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe on James Harden denying historic contract with Rockets to focus on joining Nets | UNDISPUTEDJames Harden has reportedly turned down a two-year extension with the Houston Rockets that would’ve made him the first player in NBA history to earn $50 million per year. Harden has apparently made it clear to ownership his goal now is to force a trade to join up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. However, Harden is still under contract until at least 2022, so Houston has no incentive to take any bad deal in exchange for the former MVP. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Harden's pursuit of joining KD & Kyrie in Brooklyn.
