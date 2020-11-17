Shannon Sharpe on James Harden denying historic contract with Rockets to focus on joining Nets | UNDISPUTED
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () James Harden has reportedly turned down a two-year extension with the Houston Rockets that would’ve made him the first player in NBA history to earn $50 million per year. Harden has apparently made it clear to ownership his goal now is to force a trade to join up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. However, Harden is still under contract until at least 2022, so Houston has no incentive to take any bad deal in exchange for the former MVP. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Harden's pursuit of joining KD & Kyrie in Brooklyn.
James Harden has reportedly turned down a two-year extension with the Houston Rockets that would’ve made him the first player in NBA history to earn $50 million per year. Harden has apparently made it clear to ownership his goal now is to force a trade to join up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving...
SportsPulse: James Harden has started to make it clearer he wants out of Houston. While reconnecting with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn may look good on paper, Mark Medina explains why that could blow up in..
Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:57Published
According to reports, Kevin Durant recently spoke with Houston Rockets star James Harden about the possibility of playing together in Brooklyn. If the Rockets were to decide to move on from Harden, the..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:23Published