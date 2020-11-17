Global  
 

McGill men's sports teams to be known as the Redbirds

CBC.ca Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
McGill University made the announcement about the new name, the Redbirds, more than a year after doing away with the old Redmen name, which Indigenous students, faculty and staff found discriminatory.
