'Giannis should be elated' — Shannon Sharpe on Bucks acquiring Jrue Holiday & Bogdanovic | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Tuesday, 17 November 2020
'Giannis should be elated' — Shannon Sharpe on Bucks acquiring Jrue Holiday & Bogdanovic | UNDISPUTEDThe Milwaukee Bucks are delivering back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo the upgraded roster they promised after another early playoff exit, agreeing to separate deals with the New Orleans Pelicans for Jrue Holiday and the Sacramento Kings for Bogdan Bogdanovic. The moves limit the Bucks depth but they do provide the type of playmaking around Giannis that the team hopes will tempt him to sign a supermax extension. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Bucks' attempt to keep super star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
News video:

'Giannis should be elated' — Shannon Sharpe on Bucks acquiring Jrue Holiday & Bogdanovic | UNDISPUTED 02:23

 The Milwaukee Bucks are delivering back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo the upgraded roster they promised after another early playoff exit, agreeing to separate deals with the New Orleans Pelicans for Jrue Holiday and the Sacramento Kings for Bogdan Bogdanovic. The moves limit the Bucks depth but...

Chris Broussard: Giannis' motivation to sign Bucks supermax extension should be to win a championship | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard: Giannis' motivation to sign Bucks supermax extension should be to win a championship | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss more NBA reports such as the addition of Bogdan Bogdanović and Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks in hopes of extending Giannis Antetokounmpo's deal...

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:23Published

