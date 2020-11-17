Global  
 

Barnsley ‘contacted Mario Balotelli’ over deal to sign former Man City and Liverpool star as Championship strugglers look to avoid relegation

talkSPORT Tuesday, 17 November 2020
Barnsley reportedly made contact with Mario Balotelli over a deal to bring the former Manchester City striker to Oakwell. According to The Sun, contact between Balotelli’s agent and Barnsley chiefs Chien Lee and Paul Conway was made recently as the Championship side scour the market for free agents in a bid to avoid the drop. […]
