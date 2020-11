You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'The Cowboys' nightmares keeps repeating' — Skip Bayless on Dallas' Wk 6 loss to Cardinals | UNDISPUTED



The Dallas Cowboys’ first game without Dak Prescott couldn’t have gone much worse, as Dallas got blown out 38-10 by the Arizona Cardinals last night. Ezekiel Elliott fumbled on back-to-back.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:07 Published on October 20, 2020 5-year-old North Carolina boy rewarded for lifelong Cardinals fandom



Lincoln has never lived in Arizona. In fact, his mom Micah is a Packers fan, and dad, a fan of their home town Panthers. But for Lincoln, it’s always been about the Cardinals. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:13 Published on October 9, 2020