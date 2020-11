Sources: Dodgers' Bellinger has shoulder surgery Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger, whose shoulder popped out of place while celebrating his go-ahead home run in Game 7 of the NLCS, had surgery Tuesday, sources told ESPN. 👓 View full article

