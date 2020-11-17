Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ozil cries ´bring back Boateng´ as Bierhoff defends Low after Spain thrashing

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Mesut Ozil led the calls for Joachim Low to bring back Jerome Boateng after Germany were thrashed 6-0 by Spain on Tuesday. The 2014 World Cup winners suffered the biggest competitive defeat in their history as they missed out on a place in the Nations League Finals. Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick and there were […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like