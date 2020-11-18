Novak Djokovic hope Australian Open 2021 goes ahead for 'for the sake of tennis'

Global  
 

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic said on Monday he hopes the Australian Open goes ahead "for the sake of tennis", admitting the sport faces a challenging time as it gears up for the 2021 season. The world number one is playing in the ATP Finals in London at the end of a coronavirus-truncated season but the new campaign is due to start in just...
