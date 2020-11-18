|
Derby County next manager latest as Wayne Rooney's credentials questioned
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
We take a look at all the latest Derby County news and headlines with Steve Nicholson.
Rooney: I can manage and captain Derby
Wayne Rooney says he is capable of both captaining and managing Derby County after he was put in temporary charge of the club alongside Shay Given, Liam Rosenior and Justin Walker.
Cocu: Rooney absence tough on player and Derby
Derby manager Phillip Cocu says captain Wayne Rooney's absence for their next three games is tough on the player, his family and Derby as Rooney self-isolates despite testing negative for..
