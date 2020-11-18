Global  
 

Derby County next manager latest as Wayne Rooney's credentials questioned

Derby Telegraph Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
We take a look at all the latest Derby County news and headlines with Steve Nicholson.
News video: Wayne Rooney keen on succeeding Phillip Cocu at Derby

Wayne Rooney keen on succeeding Phillip Cocu at Derby 00:39

 Wayne Rooney admitted he would love to be offered the job of Derby manager ashe prepares to help lead the side against Bristol City on Saturday as part ofan interim set-up.

Rooney: I can manage and captain Derby [Video]

Rooney: I can manage and captain Derby

Wayne Rooney says he is capable of both captaining and managing Derby County after he was put in temporary charge of the club alongside Shay Given, Liam Rosenior and Justin Walker.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:06Published
Cocu: Rooney absence tough on player and Derby [Video]

Cocu: Rooney absence tough on player and Derby

Derby manager Phillip Cocu says captain Wayne Rooney's absence for their next three games is tough on the player, his family and Derby as Rooney self-isolates despite testing negative for..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:06Published

