N’Golo Kante predicts where Chelsea FC will finish under Frank Lampard

Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

N’Golo Kante is backing Chelsea FC to challenge for the Premier League title under Frank Lampard this season. The Blues are still in a period of transition under Lampard following the Chelsea FC legend’s appointment as Maurizio Sarri’s replacement back in 2019. Lampard signed eight new players in the 2020 summer transfer window after the […]