N’Golo Kante predicts where Chelsea FC will finish under Frank Lampard

Wednesday, 18 November 2020
N’Golo Kante is backing Chelsea FC to challenge for the Premier League title under Frank Lampard this season. The Blues are still in a period of transition under Lampard following the Chelsea FC legend’s appointment as Maurizio Sarri’s replacement back in 2019. Lampard signed eight new players in the 2020 summer transfer window after the […]
News video: Frank Lampard praises Timo Werner after telling contribution on Tyneside

Frank Lampard praises Timo Werner after telling contribution on Tyneside 01:04

 Chelsea boss Frank Lampard singled out Timo Werner for special praise afterthe German starred in his side’s 2-0 win over Newcastle at St James’ Park.Werner’s second-half surge over the halfway line set up his side’s second goalfor Tammy Abraham after an early Federico Fernandez own goal had...

