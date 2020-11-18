Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

England v Iceland: Which England XI did you pick to face Iceland?

BBC Sport Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Gareth Southgate's England side take on Iceland in their final Nations League match on Wednesday - which XI did you pick?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

England vs Iceland to go ahead at Wembley [Video]

England vs Iceland to go ahead at Wembley

The UK Government has given England the green light to play their UEFA Nations League match against Iceland at Wembley on Wednesday. Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol reports.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:10Published
England-Iceland Nations League game could take place in Albania [Video]

England-Iceland Nations League game could take place in Albania

Albania has emerged as a potential venue for England’s Nations League gameagainst Iceland next week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
'England may have to forfeit Iceland match' [Video]

'England may have to forfeit Iceland match'

With UEFA expected to sanction Iceland's game against Denmark in Copenhagen this weekend, England may have to forfeit their own game against Iceland next week. Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports News..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:26Published

Related news from verified sources

England vs Iceland Nations League clash WILL take place at Wembley following talks between FA and UK Government

 The Nations League clash between England and Iceland will take place at Wembley as the UK Government gave the visiting side a travel exemption. The venue of...
talkSPORT Also reported by •News24BBC Sport

England could host Iceland game in Germany amid Covid-19 fears

England could host Iceland game in Germany amid Covid-19 fears England are taking on Iceland in their next Nations League game but Covid-19 fears have thrown a fixture at Wembley Stadium into doubt – but there could be an...
Daily Star

WIN! A football entertainment bundle, a DEWALT power tool set, and a chance to join the Jim White Show live, via videolink!

 As the anticipation builds for the Nations League, where England will face Iceland in an epic stand off at Wembley on the 18th November, talkSPORT and Wickes...
talkSPORT