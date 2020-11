IND vs AUS: COVID-19 chaos forces changes to Aussie squad, Test still slated for Adelaide despite outbreak Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Despite the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in South Australia, Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday clarified that it remains committed to hosting the day-night Test between India and Australia in Adelaide. 👓 View full article

