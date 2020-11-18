Liverpool’s Callum Smith to meet Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in world super-middleweight title fight on December 19
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () Britain’s WBA world super-middleweight champion Callum Smith will go head-to-head with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez on December 19. The fight will take place in the United States just before Christmas, with the venue yet to be confirmed. Mexican superstar Alvarez has held world belts in four weight divisions, while Liverpool fighter Smith is undefeated in 27 […]
WILL SMITH THE PRINCE OF HOLLYWOOD Documentary movie trailer - Plot synopsis: It’s not a rags to riches story. Nor was he born of Hollywood royalty. But, Willard Carroll Smith knew what he wanted way..