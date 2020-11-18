Global  
 

Liverpool’s Callum Smith to meet Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in world super-middleweight title fight on December 19

talkSPORT Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Britain’s WBA world super-middleweight champion Callum Smith will go head-to-head with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez on December 19. The fight will take place in the United States just before Christmas, with the venue yet to be confirmed. Mexican superstar Alvarez has held world belts in four weight divisions, while Liverpool fighter Smith is undefeated in 27 […]
News video: Alvarez to fight Smith for WBA super-middleweight title

Alvarez to fight Smith for WBA super-middleweight title 01:10

 Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to fight Callum Smith with the Britain's WBA world super-middleweight title at stake on Dec 19.

