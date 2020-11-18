‘One despot out, another in’ – Simon Jordan reveals how Libyan dictator Colonel Gaddafi once tried to buy Crystal Palace Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Simon Jordan revealed how former Libya dictator Colonel Gaddafi tried to buy Crystal Palace from him. Jordan was owner of the Eagles from 2000 until the club went into administration ten years later, but explained how he could have sold them to a surprise figure. Soon after Palace were promoted to the Premier League in […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

