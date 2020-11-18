Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mesut Ozil’s message to Joachim Low as Germany branded ‘complete shambles’ after humiliating 6-0 defeat to Spain in Nations League

talkSPORT Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Germany have been branded a ‘complete shambles’ under Joachim Low after their humiliating 6-0 defeat at the hands of Spain on Tuesday night. The four-time World Cup winners suffered their worst defeat since 1931, a result which ensured that the home side safely progressed to the Nations League finals next year at their expense. Reacting […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Gareth Southgate takes Jack Grealish display as big positive from Belgium defeat

Gareth Southgate takes Jack Grealish display as big positive from Belgium defeat 01:03

 Gareth Southgate focused on the positives after defeat in Belgium endedEngland's Nations League hopes, with the manager pleased by the overallperformance and Jack Grealish’s “outstanding” display. After finishing thirdin the inaugural finals of the competition, the Three Lions will be...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Spain coach tight-lipped over keeper choice for Germany showdown [Video]

Spain coach tight-lipped over keeper choice for Germany showdown

Spain coach Luis Enrique remains coy on goalie selection for their crucial UEFA Nations League match against Germany.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:36Published
France eclipse holders Portugal to reach Nations League final four [Video]

France eclipse holders Portugal to reach Nations League final four

France handed defending Nations League champions Portugal a rare defeat, advancing the winners to the competition's final four.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:54Published
Croatia train ahead of Nations League showdown with France [Video]

Croatia train ahead of Nations League showdown with France

VIDEO SHOWS: CROATIA TRAINING AHEAD OF UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST FRANCE SLATED FOR WEDNESDAY RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT SHOWS: ZAGREB, CROATIA (OCTOBER 13, 2020) (REUTERS -

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Ozil cries ´bring back Boateng´ as Bierhoff defends Low after Spain thrashing

 Mesut Ozil led the calls for Joachim Low to bring back Jerome Boateng after Germany were thrashed 6-0 by Spain on Tuesday. The 2014 World Cup winners suffered...
SoccerNews.com