Mesut Ozil’s message to Joachim Low as Germany branded ‘complete shambles’ after humiliating 6-0 defeat to Spain in Nations League
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () Germany have been branded a ‘complete shambles’ under Joachim Low after their humiliating 6-0 defeat at the hands of Spain on Tuesday night. The four-time World Cup winners suffered their worst defeat since 1931, a result which ensured that the home side safely progressed to the Nations League finals next year at their expense. Reacting […]
Gareth Southgate focused on the positives after defeat in Belgium endedEngland's Nations League hopes, with the manager pleased by the overallperformance and Jack Grealish’s “outstanding” display. After finishing thirdin the inaugural finals of the competition, the Three Lions will be...