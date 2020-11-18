Dana White rips into ‘f****** scumbag’ Bob Arum for comments on Terence Crawford after he beat Kell Brook Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Dana White has ripped into Bob Arum, branding the veteran boxing promoter a ‘f****** scumbag’. The UFC president has never hidden his disdain for the Top Rank boss and has taken aim at him once again following his comments about Terence Crawford. Arum, who promotes the three-weight world champion, appeared to lament the choice of […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

