Fabregas: Mourinho´s a friend, but I don´t talk to Guardiola Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Cesc Fabregas still considers his former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho “a friend” but has revealed he is not on speaking terms with Pep Guardiola despite considering him an idol. Fabregas, now 33 and playing for Monaco, has been one of European football’s most recognisable midfielders since breaking into the Arsenal first-team as a 16-year-old in […] 👓 View full article

