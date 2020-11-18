West Ham United and Southampton interested in Jovane Cabral
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () West Ham United and Southampton are interested in Jovane Cabral, according to A Bola, as relayed by Sport Witness. It has been reported that West Ham made a bid for the winger in the summer of 2020 and are still monitoring the Sporting Lisbon youngster, and so are Southampton. The report in the Portuguese publication […]
