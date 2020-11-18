Global  
 

West Ham United and Southampton interested in Jovane Cabral

Wednesday, 18 November 2020
West Ham United and Southampton are interested in Jovane Cabral, according to A Bola, as relayed by Sport Witness. It has been reported that West Ham made a bid for the winger in the summer of 2020 and are still monitoring the Sporting Lisbon youngster, and so are Southampton. The report in the Portuguese publication […]
