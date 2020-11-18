Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nick Wright breaks down his NFL Tiers entering Week 11 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Nick Wright breaks down his NFL Tiers entering Week 11 | FIRST THINGS FIRSTNick Wright breaks down his NFL Tiers entering Week 11. Nick lays out his AFC contenders, the NFC log jam as the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and more are just too close to make a decision yet, and the Pittsburgh Steelers as serious contenders for the championship against the Kansas City Chiefs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Nick Wright breaks down his NFL Tiers entering Week 11 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright breaks down his NFL Tiers entering Week 11 | FIRST THINGS FIRST 04:31

 Nick Wright breaks down his NFL Tiers entering Week 11. Nick lays out his AFC contenders, the NFC log jam as the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and more are just too close to make a decision yet, and the Pittsburgh Steelers as serious contenders for the championship against the Kansas City...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nick Wright: Chiefs won surprisingly close game; talks Raiders high caliber | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright: Chiefs won surprisingly close game; talks Raiders high caliber | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright breaks down the close win of the Kansas City Chiefs over the Las Vegas Raiders during the week 11 matchup. While Nick is surprised the game was so close, he's not surprised his Chiefs won..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:20Published
Chiefs won surprisingly close game; talks Raiders high caliber — Nick | NFL | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chiefs won surprisingly close game; talks Raiders high caliber — Nick | NFL | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright breaks down the close win of the Kansas City Chiefs over the Las Vegas Raiders during the week 11 matchup. While Nick is surprised the game was so close, he's not surprised his Chiefs won..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 08:15Published
Nick Wright & Brandon Marshall break down their keys to the Raiders upsetting the Chiefs | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright & Brandon Marshall break down their keys to the Raiders upsetting the Chiefs | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Brandon Marshall breaks down his keys to the Las Vegas Raiders upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs. Then, Nick Wright shows up with his own set of keys to the game for the Raiders to upset the Chiefs,..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Nick Wright: Chiefs won surprisingly close game; talks Raiders high caliber | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright: Chiefs won surprisingly close game; talks Raiders high caliber | FIRST THINGS FIRST Nick Wright breaks down the close win of the Kansas City Chiefs over the Las Vegas Raiders during the week 11 matchup. While Nick is surprised the game was so...
FOX Sports