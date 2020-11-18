Nick Wright breaks down his NFL Tiers entering Week 11 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright: Chiefs won surprisingly close game; talks Raiders high caliber | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Nick Wright breaks down the close win of the Kansas City Chiefs over the Las Vegas Raiders during the week 11 matchup. While Nick is surprised the game was so close, he's not surprised his Chiefs won.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:20 Published 13 hours ago

Chiefs won surprisingly close game; talks Raiders high caliber — Nick | NFL | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Nick Wright breaks down the close win of the Kansas City Chiefs over the Las Vegas Raiders during the week 11 matchup. While Nick is surprised the game was so close, he's not surprised his Chiefs won.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 08:15 Published 15 hours ago