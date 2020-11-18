Global  
 

David Coote no longer Liverpool vs Leicester VAR… but he is refereeing this weekend as Manchester United host West Brom

talkSPORT Wednesday, 18 November 2020
Sunday’s Premier League encounter between reigning champions Liverpool and table-toppers Leicester will no longer be officiated by David Coote. Earlier this week, the Premier League announced the match officials for the upcoming gameweek nine with Coote appointed Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the Sunday evening Anfield clash. This was the first time he had been […]
