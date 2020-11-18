Global  
 

Chelsea eyeing Jude Bellingham deal as alternative target to Declan Rice

Daily Star Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Chelsea eyeing Jude Bellingham deal as alternative target to Declan RiceChelsea failed to prise Declan Rice away from West Ham in the previous transfer window - and reports suggest the Blues are now eyeing up Jude Bellingham as an alternative target
