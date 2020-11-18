Global  
 

Camavinga open to new Rennes deal despite Madrid and Juventus links

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Eduardo Camavinga appears willing to sign a contract extension at Rennes despite reported interest from Real Madrid and Juventus. Juve are said to be keen to rival Madrid for the signature of the 18-year-old midfielder, who has a contract at Roazhon Park until the end of next season. However, Camavinga, who has made over 50 […]
