Chris Broussard on James Harden's interest in Nets & whether it's good or bad for the League | THE HERD



Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to discuss James Harden's interest in joining Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant at the Brooklyn Nets. Plus, hear what Broussard has to say about whether this move would.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:52 Published 23 hours ago

Colin Cowherd: Vikings are limiting themselves at QB with Kirk Cousins | THE HERD



Colin Cowherd discusses if the Minnesota Vikings are limiting themselves with quarterback Kirk Cousins. Hear why Colin believes Cousins is not dynamic enough to lead the Vikings to a Super Bowl. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:51 Published 1 day ago