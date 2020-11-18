Global  
 

England goalkeepers Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope and Dean Henderson pay tribute to Ray Clemence after Liverpool and Tottenham legend’s death

talkSPORT Wednesday, 18 November 2020
England’s current goalkeepers paid tribute to one of the Three Lions’ greatest ever glovesman ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Iceland. Ray Clemence, the Liverpool and Tottenham legend, tragically passed away last Sunday, aged 72, and the world of football has since honoured the iconic shot-stopper. He won 61 caps for England during his illustrious career, […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Clemence was a true legend of the game'

'Clemence was a true legend of the game' 00:27

 Former Liverpool and England player Jamie Redknapp pays tribute to Ray Clemence who has died at the age of 72, calling him 'a true legend of the game'.

