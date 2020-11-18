England goalkeepers Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope and Dean Henderson pay tribute to Ray Clemence after Liverpool and Tottenham legend’s death
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () England’s current goalkeepers paid tribute to one of the Three Lions’ greatest ever glovesman ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Iceland. Ray Clemence, the Liverpool and Tottenham legend, tragically passed away last Sunday, aged 72, and the world of football has since honoured the iconic shot-stopper. He won 61 caps for England during his illustrious career, […]