West Ham legend identifies ‘ideal replacement’ for Declan Rice in highly-rated Aberdeen ace Lewis Ferguson

talkSPORT Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Frank McAvennie has identified the ‘ideal replacement’ for Declan Rice if West Ham cannot keep hold of their star midfielder. The academy graduate initially burst onto the scene in his preferred position of centre-half but, after a positional switch by former West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini, he’s now one of the finest holding midfielders in […]
