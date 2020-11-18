Global  
 

Washington Football Team ends relationship with Daniel Snyder's charitable foundation for Native Americans

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
The Washington Football Team says it will no longer make contributions to Original Americans Foundation, which was founded by Daniel Snyder in 2014.
Yet again, Daniel Snyder made sure to do the right thing — for himself

 The Washington Football Team owner no longer needed the Original Americans Foundation as cover. So it's done.
Washington Post