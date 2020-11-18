Washington Football Team ends relationship with Daniel Snyder's charitable foundation for Native Americans
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
The Washington Football Team says it will no longer make contributions to Original Americans Foundation, which was founded by Daniel Snyder in 2014.
The Washington Football Team says it will no longer make contributions to Original Americans Foundation, which was founded by Daniel Snyder in 2014.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources