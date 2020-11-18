Global  
 

Rugby league: NRL star Shaun Johnson seemingly criticises rugby for sending players off for 'hitting too hard'

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Rugby league: NRL star Shaun Johnson seemingly criticises rugby for sending players off for 'hitting too hard'Kiwi NRL star Shaun Johnson has appeared to criticise rugby for sending players off for "hitting too hard" and wondered why rugby league isn't as big as union globally.The Cronulla Sharks star tweeted during last night's State of...
