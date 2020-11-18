Rugby league: NRL star Shaun Johnson seemingly criticises rugby for sending players off for 'hitting too hard'
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Kiwi NRL star Shaun Johnson has appeared to criticise rugby for sending players off for "hitting too hard" and wondered why rugby league isn't as big as union globally.The Cronulla Sharks star tweeted during last night's State of...
