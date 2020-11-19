Global  
 

Onyeka Okongwu goes No. 6 overall in NBA Draft to the Atlanta Hawks

FOX Sports Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Onyeka Okongwu goes No. 6 overall in NBA Draft to the Atlanta HawksFormer USC Trojans forward Onyeka Okongwu was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Take a look at his best moments from his USC days.
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: The next Bam Adebayo? Top NBA prospect Onyeka Okongwu exudes confidence, potential

The next Bam Adebayo? Top NBA prospect Onyeka Okongwu exudes confidence, potential 01:57

 SportsPulse: Mackenzie Salmon connected with top NBA prospect Onyeka Okongwu ahead of this week's draft. He broke down his own game and didn't shy away from a lofty pro comparison.

