Onyeka Okongwu goes No. 6 overall in NBA Draft to the Atlanta Hawks

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NBA Draft Prospect, Onyeka Okongwu, on Big Man Energy, the Ball Brothers, and more



USC Trojan and projected top ten 2020 NBA Draft pick, Onyeka Okongwu, gives a scouting report on himself, discusses his unique big man energy, and shares stories from his time playing with LaMelo and.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 10:01 Published on October 14, 2020