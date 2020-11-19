Global  
 

Obi Toppin goes No. 8 overall in NBA Draft to the New York Knicks

FOX Sports Thursday, 19 November 2020
Obi Toppin goes No. 8 overall in NBA Draft to the New York KnicksFormer Dayton Flyers forward Obi Toppin was selected with the eighth overall pick in the NBA Draft by the New York Knicks. Take a look back at his many high-flying moments with Dayton.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Knicks Select Obi Toppin In NBA Draft

Knicks Select Obi Toppin In NBA Draft 00:54

 The Knicks had the eighth pick in the NBA Draft on Wednesday and selected local kid Obi Toppin.

FOX Sports