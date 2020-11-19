Obi Toppin goes No. 8 overall in NBA Draft to the New York Knicks
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Former Dayton Flyers forward Obi Toppin was selected with the eighth overall pick in the NBA Draft by the New York Knicks. Take a look back at his many high-flying moments with Dayton.
Former Dayton Flyers forward Obi Toppin was selected with the eighth overall pick in the NBA Draft by the New York Knicks. Take a look back at his many high-flying moments with Dayton.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources