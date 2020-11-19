Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rafael Nadal: I have my chances

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Rafael Nadal: I have my chancesRafael Nadal insisted he can still win the ATP Finals for the first time despite a damaging 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/4) defeat against Austria's Dominic Thiem on Tuesday. Thiem overpowered Nadal behind closed doors at London's O2 Arena to put a dent in the Spanish star's bid to finally lift the one major prize missing from his packed...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nadal wins 13th French Open title [Video]

Nadal wins 13th French Open title

Spaniard Rafael Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published
Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles [Video]

Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles

The 34-year-old Spaniard brought his Grand Slam tally to 20 with a near-perfect performance against the Serbian No1 seed at Roland Garros.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:50Published
Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match [Video]

Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match

Rafael Nadal questions tournament organisers as his French Open quarter-final win against Jannik Sinner finished at 1:26am.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:22Published