Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Saddiq Bey goes No. 19 overall in NBA Draft to the Brooklyn Nets

FOX Sports Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Saddiq Bey goes No. 19 overall in NBA Draft to the Brooklyn NetsFormer Villanova Wildcats forward Saddiq Bey was selected with the 19th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets. Take a look back at his best plays from his Villanova days.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Published
News video: 2020 NBA Draft: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for 1st Overall Pick

2020 NBA Draft: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for 1st Overall Pick 02:34

 Odds and predictions for the 2020 NBA Draft

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

MSU's Robert Woodard II drafted by Memphis [Video]

MSU's Robert Woodard II drafted by Memphis

Mississippi State forward Robert Woodard II was drafted 40th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

2020 NBA Draft: Saddiq Bey slides to Pistons at No. 19 following trade with Nets

 Detroit acquired one of the best shooters in the draft
CBS Sports

Timberwolves NBA draft profile: Saddiq Bey

Timberwolves NBA draft profile: Saddiq Bey Could former Villanova forward Saddiq Bey be the answer for the Minnesota Timberwolves at No. 17 overall in the NBA draft?
FOX Sports