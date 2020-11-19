Saddiq Bey goes No. 19 overall in NBA Draft to the Brooklyn Nets
Former Villanova Wildcats forward Saddiq Bey was selected with the 19th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets. Take a look back at his best plays from his Villanova days.
