Basketball: Former Breakers guard RJ Hampton set to join Denver Nuggets after being selected 24th in 2020 NBA draft

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Basketball: Former Breakers guard RJ Hampton set to join Denver Nuggets after being selected 24th in 2020 NBA draftRJ Hampton has found his home in the NBA.The 19-year-old guard who spent the 2019-20 Australian NBL season with the New Zealand Breakers, is set to join the Denver Nuggets after being selected 24th overall in the first round of...
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Former TCU Basketball Standout Desmond Bane Ready For NBA Draft

Former TCU Basketball Standout Desmond Bane Ready For NBA Draft 01:33

 Former TCU Basketball Standout Desmond Bane Ready For NBA Draft

