Basketball: Former Breakers guard RJ Hampton set to join Denver Nuggets after being selected 24th in 2020 NBA draft
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
RJ Hampton has found his home in the NBA.The 19-year-old guard who spent the 2019-20 Australian NBL season with the New Zealand Breakers, is set to join the Denver Nuggets after being selected 24th overall in the first round of...
RJ Hampton has found his home in the NBA.The 19-year-old guard who spent the 2019-20 Australian NBL season with the New Zealand Breakers, is set to join the Denver Nuggets after being selected 24th overall in the first round of...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources