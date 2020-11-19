Global  
 

Mike Tyson isn’t the only athlete over 50 looking good, with Roy Jones Jr, Evander Holyfield, Frank Bruno and Triple H

talkSPORT Thursday, 19 November 2020
Mike Tyson is 54, but has the physique that belies his age and has caused a stir since deciding to the ring. Most men in their 50s are far from peak condition, but the former heavyweight world champion has shown age is simply a number as he prepares for his comeback. Tyson’s training videos posted […]
 Mike Tyson is returning to the ring. Take a look at this pic of the boxing champ preparing for his match-up with Roy Jones Junior.

