Mike Tyson isn’t the only athlete over 50 looking good, with Roy Jones Jr, Evander Holyfield, Frank Bruno and Triple H
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () Mike Tyson is 54, but has the physique that belies his age and has caused a stir since deciding to the ring. Most men in their 50s are far from peak condition, but the former heavyweight world champion has shown age is simply a number as he prepares for his comeback. Tyson’s training videos posted […]
Staples Center will be the site for Mike Tyson's return to the ring on November 28th as he hosts an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr as part of his new Legends Only League. Jim Hill caught up with Mike..