Chelsea FC eye 17-year-old as Declan Rice alternative – report Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Chelsea FC are weighing up a bid for Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham as an alternative to West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, according to a report in the UK. Eurosport UK is reporting that the Premier League giants would love to sign Rice from their bitter London rivals but West Ham are refusing to lower […] 👓 View full article

