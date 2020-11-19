Chelsea FC eye 17-year-old as Declan Rice alternative – report
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Chelsea FC are weighing up a bid for Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham as an alternative to West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, according to a report in the UK. Eurosport UK is reporting that the Premier League giants would love to sign Rice from their bitter London rivals but West Ham are refusing to lower […]
Chelsea FC are weighing up a bid for Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham as an alternative to West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, according to a report in the UK. Eurosport UK is reporting that the Premier League giants would love to sign Rice from their bitter London rivals but West Ham are refusing to lower […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources