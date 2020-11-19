Global  
 

Roy Jones Jr once turned down £33m to fight Mike Tyson – but now they’re finally set to face off in their 50s

talkSPORT Thursday, 19 November 2020
Roy Jones Jr and Mike Tyson will face off later this month – 17 years after they should have first met in the ring. The pair were both boxing superstars but never fought in their prime, despite Jones Jr receiving an astonishing $40million (£33m) offer to take on the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’. Jones […]
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Mike Tyson returns to the ring

Mike Tyson returns to the ring 00:18

 Mike Tyson is returning to the ring. Take a look at this pic of the boxing champ preparing for his match-up with Roy Jones Junior.

