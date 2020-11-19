Roy Jones Jr once turned down £33m to fight Mike Tyson – but now they’re finally set to face off in their 50s
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () Roy Jones Jr and Mike Tyson will face off later this month – 17 years after they should have first met in the ring. The pair were both boxing superstars but never fought in their prime, despite Jones Jr receiving an astonishing $40million (£33m) offer to take on the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’. Jones […]
All you need to know ahead of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Mike Tyson hasn't stepped foot inside the squared circle in more than 15 years, but the former... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •talkSPORT •Daily Star