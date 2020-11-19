Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Van Aanholt's advantage over Mitchell as Crystal Palace contract decision looms

Football.london Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Van Aanholt's advantage over Mitchell as Crystal Palace contract decision loomsRoy Hodgson will have a tough decision to make over the coming weeks on Patrick van Aanholt and Tyrick Mitchell, but the Netherlands international brings an added dimension to the side
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A couple sold their home and all of their possessions to travel the world in a £40k camper van during the coronavirus pandemic [Video]

A couple sold their home and all of their possessions to travel the world in a £40k camper van during the coronavirus pandemic

A couple who sold their home and possessions to travel the world in a £40k camper van in the midst of the Covid pandemic now say they 'feel safer' than ever. Meg Ward, 29, made the "crackers"..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published