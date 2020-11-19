Van Aanholt's advantage over Mitchell as Crystal Palace contract decision looms
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Roy Hodgson will have a tough decision to make over the coming weeks on Patrick van Aanholt and Tyrick Mitchell, but the Netherlands international brings an added dimension to the side
Roy Hodgson will have a tough decision to make over the coming weeks on Patrick van Aanholt and Tyrick Mitchell, but the Netherlands international brings an added dimension to the side
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources