Floyd Mayweather responds to Logan Paul, sends him Conor McGregor warning after recent comments Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Floyd Mayweather has now publicly acknowledged Logan Paul and sent him a message as talk of a bizarre fight between them refuses to die down. Back in September, reports emerged suggesting that the 50-0 boxing legend had been ‘approached’ about a potential exhibition bout with the 0-1 YouTuber. Mayweather has been retired since 2015, only […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

