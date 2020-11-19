Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Newcastle vs Chelsea team news and live commentary for Premier League clash, with football injury doubts over Ben Chilwell, Callum Wilson and Kai Havertz

talkSPORT Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Premier League football returns this weekend with an exciting-looking clash between Newcastle and Chelsea at St James’ Park. The top-flight has been filled with goals, drama and controversy so far this season and that shows no signs of stopping now the international break is done and dusted. Newcastle host Chelsea to kick off a bumper […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Leeds v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

Leeds v Arsenal: Premier League match preview 01:08

 In-depth match preview ahead of Leeds' Premier League clash with Arsenal. Bothsides suffered three-goal losses heading into the international break.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Liverpool v Leicester: Premier League match preview [Video]

Liverpool v Leicester: Premier League match preview

A closer looks at the statistics as Liverpool prepare to host Leicester in thePremier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview [Video]

Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Tottenham's Premier League clash against Manchester City,as Jose Mourinho locks horns with Pep Guardiola once again.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published
LA's New Women's Soccer Team To Play Home Games At Banc Of California Stadium [Video]

LA's New Women's Soccer Team To Play Home Games At Banc Of California Stadium

Los Angeles' newest professional sports franchise, Angel City Football Club of the National Women's Soccer League, announced Thursday it will play its home games at Banc of California Stadium in..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Chelsea injury update on Christian Pulisic and team news ahead of Newcastle

 Chelsea injury news and return dates ahead of the Premier League clash against Newcastle after the international break
Football.london

Bruce provides Callum Wilson update amid Newcastle injury blow for Chelsea game

Bruce provides Callum Wilson update amid Newcastle injury blow for Chelsea game Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has given an injury update for his side ahead of the Premier League clash against Chelsea, with news on Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and...
Football.london Also reported by •Daily Star

Chelsea in triple injury blow vs Newcastle but Ben Chilwell offers timely boost

Chelsea in triple injury blow vs Newcastle but Ben Chilwell offers timely boost Frank Lampard's Chelsea are set to be without Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva this weekend as they return to Premier League action at St James'...
Daily Star