Newcastle vs Chelsea team news and live commentary for Premier League clash, with football injury doubts over Ben Chilwell, Callum Wilson and Kai Havertz
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () Premier League football returns this weekend with an exciting-looking clash between Newcastle and Chelsea at St James’ Park. The top-flight has been filled with goals, drama and controversy so far this season and that shows no signs of stopping now the international break is done and dusted. Newcastle host Chelsea to kick off a bumper […]
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has given an injury update for his side ahead of the Premier League clash against Chelsea, with news on Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and... Football.london Also reported by •Daily Star