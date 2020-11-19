Daniil Medvedev beats Novak Djokovic to reach semis at ATP Finals

Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Daniil Medvedev is enjoying the ATP Finals a lot better in his second appearance. Medvedev secured a spot in the semifinals of the season-ending tournament by dominating five-time champion Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3 Wednesday for his second straight win of the group stage. Medvedev, who lost all three of his group matches last year...