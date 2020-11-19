Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daniil Medvedev beats Novak Djokovic to reach semis at ATP Finals

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Daniil Medvedev is enjoying the ATP Finals a lot better in his second appearance. Medvedev secured a spot in the semifinals of the season-ending tournament by dominating five-time champion Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3 Wednesday for his second straight win of the group stage. Medvedev, who lost all three of his group matches last year...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Published
News video: 2020 Nitto ATP Finals Day 4 Recap

2020 Nitto ATP Finals Day 4 Recap 01:07

 Alexander Zverev advances to the semifinals. Novak Djokovic is eliminated by Daniil Medvedev.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2020 Nitto ATP Finals Day 2 Recap [Video]

2020 Nitto ATP Finals Day 2 Recap

Novak Djokovic opens his tournament with a winner in straight sets. Daniil Medvedev defeats Alexander Zverev for the second time in nine days.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 01:06Published
Zverev denies abuse charges as top players prepare for ATP Finals [Video]

Zverev denies abuse charges as top players prepare for ATP Finals

Alexander Zverev will begin his challenge at the ATP Finals while still under a cloud in the wake of accusations of domestic abuse by his former girlfriend Olga Sharypova.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 08:28Published
Djokovic aims to equal Sampras world no.1 record this week [Video]

Djokovic aims to equal Sampras world no.1 record this week

Novak Djokovic hopes to ride Vienna to equal Pete Sampras’ record and finish the year as world number one for a sixth time.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Novak Djokovic eyes record-equalling 6th title; Rafa seeks maiden crown

 Novak Djokovic is bidding to win the ATP Finals for a record-equalling sixth time as Rafael Nadal chases the biggest title missing from his glittering resume at...
Mid-Day

News24.com | Djokovic off to a flying start at ATP Finals as Medvedev battles past Zverev

 Novak Djokovic produced a masterclass on Monday to launch his campaign for a record-equalling sixth title at the ATP Finals as Daniil Medvedev outfought former...
News24

Djokovic eyes record as Nadal seeks first ATP Finals crown

Djokovic eyes record as Nadal seeks first ATP Finals crown Novak Djokovic is bidding to win the ATP Finals for a record-equalling sixth time as Rafael Nadal chases the biggest title missing from his glittering resume at...
WorldNews