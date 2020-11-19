Global  
 

Chris Gayle pulls out of Lanka Premier League due to personal reasons

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 November 2020
Big-hitting West Indies batsman Chris Gayle will not be featuring in the upcoming inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Gayle was set to join the former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, local icon Kusal Perera, Sri Lankan T20 specialists Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep, and England right-arm fast...
Gayle pulls out of Lanka Premier League due to personal reasons
newKerala.com

Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga pull out of Lanka Premier League

 Gayle had informed his LPL franchise Kandy Tuskers that he will be unable to fly to Sri Lanka due to an injury.
Zee News