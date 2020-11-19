Global  
 

Oliver Dowden EXCLUSIVE: Culture Secretary confirms that fans could be allowed to return to stadiums BEFORE Christmas

talkSPORT Thursday, 19 November 2020
Oliver Dowden has told talkSPORT there is ‘definitely a chance’ of football fans returning to stadiums before Christmas. The Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport joined the White & Jordan show for the first time on Thursday afternoon and also spoke in detail about the government’s sport bailout package and more. “There is […]
