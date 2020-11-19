Oliver Dowden EXCLUSIVE: Culture Secretary confirms that fans could be allowed to return to stadiums BEFORE Christmas

Frank Lampard is ‘optimistic’ about fans returning to stadiums in the UK before Christmas. The Chelsea boss was reacting to talkSPORT’s interview with the...

Oliver Dowden says some fans could return to football stadiums before Christmas The Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden, has said he is optimistic about the chance of some fans being able to attend football matches...

Bristol Post 3 days ago



