Dave Allen explains retirement: ‘I’m not a fighter anymore, I’ve had the fight beat out of me’ Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Dave Allen has told talkSPORT the explanation behind his recent decision to retire from boxing at the age of 28. The popular heavyweight quit the sport last week and later also said that a sparring incident with Oleksandr Usyk made him reconsider his future. However, he has now revealed there was far more to it […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

