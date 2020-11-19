News24.com | Thiem slumps as Nadal and Tsitsipas prepare for ATP Finals showdown

Rafael Nadal launched his bid for a first ATP Finals trophy in style on Sunday, taming in-form Andrey Rublev in straight sets in London after Dominic Thiem beat...

News24.com | Nadal drawn with Thiem, Tsitsipas at ATP finals Rafael Nadal was on Thursday drawn in the same group as defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and US Open winner Dominic Thiem for the ATP Finals in London.

News24 1 week ago



