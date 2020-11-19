News24.com | Thiem slumps as Nadal and Tsitsipas prepare for ATP Finals showdown

Global  
 

Dominic Thiem slumped to defeat against Andrey Rublev in a dead rubber at the ATP Finals on Thursday as reigning champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and Rafael Nadal prepared for a shootout to reach the semi-finals.
