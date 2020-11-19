Arsenal defender David Luiz HIT Dani Ceballos and DREW BLOOD in furious training ground bust-up Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Arsenal duo David Luiz and Dani Ceballos were reportedly involved in a furious training ground bust-up during the international break which led to the latter drawing blood. According to The Athletic, the former Chelsea defender was left furious following a late challenge from Ceballos and retaliated by hitting him on the nose, a scratch drawing […] 👓 View full article

