Premier League predictions: Lawro v Idles bassist Adam Devonshire Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Mark Lawrenson takes on Idles bassist Adam Devonshire for this weekend's Premier League fixtures. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources English soccer reforms labeled as 'power grab'



Radical changes to the structure of the premier league proposed by Liverpool and Manchester Utd have been labeled 'a power grab' by the UK minister who oversees sport. Adam Reed reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:20 Published on October 12, 2020