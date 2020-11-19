Shannon Sharpe on Klay Thompson's achilles injury: 'The days of Warriors running wild in West are over' | UNDISPUTED
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () After missing all of last season with an ACL injury, Klay Thompson is in danger of missing more time. While working out with other NBA players yesterday, Klay suffered a leg injury and now reports are saying that the Warriors fear it could be his Achilles. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless discuss the future of the Warriors if Klay has suffered a potential season-ending injury.
