Detroit Lions' Marvin Jones pens emotional letter to his children, 11 months after death of infant son Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones and his wife, Jazymn, are expecting another child, a baby girl due in February, he revealed in a Players' Tribune story.

