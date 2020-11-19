Global  
 

Emmanuel Acho: Kyler's Cardinals need a win tonight over Seattle to prove themselves | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Thursday, 19 November 2020
Emmanuel Acho: Kyler’s Cardinals need a win tonight over Seattle to prove themselves | SPEAK FOR YOURSELFMarcellus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho break down the Thursday Night Football matchup in week 11 between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks. Acho feels Kyler Murray's Cardinals need a win tonight more than Seattle in order to prove they are a consistent & strong team contending to be Super Bowl Champions.
