You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lam turns attention to Grand Final



Wigan Warriors head coach Adrian Lam is focusing on next Friday's Grand Final after beating Hull FC to reach the showpiece occasion. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:53 Published 1 day ago Last disappointed with performance



Hull FC head coach Andy Last was disappointed with their performance after losing to Wigan Warriors in the semi-final of the Super League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:11 Published 1 day ago O'Loughlin 'overwhelmed' to reach Grand Final



Sean O'Loughlin admits he's 'overwhelmed' to have reached the Grand Final in what will be his final appearance for Wigan before his retirement. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:58 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Super League play-offs: Wigan Warriors v Hull FC BBC Local News: Humberside -- Team news as Wigan Warriors host Hull FC in Thursday's Super League play-off semi-final at DW Stadium (19:45 GMT).

BBC Local News 3 days ago